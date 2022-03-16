EY: Most Romanian CFOs Plan To Get Significantly Involved In Strategy Development And Executions
Mar 16, 2022
EY: Most Romanian CFOs Plan To Get Significantly Involved In Strategy Development And Executions.
Over the next three years, Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in Romania think about becoming more of a business partner to their organization, with 78% believing they will be significantly involved in strategy development and executions, followed by 69% involved in business model innovation and (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]