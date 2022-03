Dedeman’s Paval Brothers Own Almost 1% in BRD

Dedeman’s Paval Brothers Own Almost 1% in BRD. Adrian Paval and Dragoş Paval, shareholders of the DIY retailer Dedeman, the most powerful Romanian entrepreneurial business, own a stake of almost 1% in BRD Soc Gen - the third largest bank in Romania, through Paval Holding, which makes them the tenth largest shareholders of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]