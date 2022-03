Dr. Max/Sensiblu Pharmacies Overshoot RON2B Revenue Mark in 2021

Dr. Max/Sensiblu Pharmacies Overshoot RON2B Revenue Mark in 2021. Dr. Max brand, introduced by the private equity firm Penta Investments on the market in 2020, after the acquisition of Sensiblu pharmacies, generated RON2.3 billion revenue in 2021, after an increase of 21% over the previous (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]