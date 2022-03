RO Govt. to guarantee EUR 1.5 bln loans under three new schemes

RO Govt. to guarantee EUR 1.5 bln loans under three new schemes. The Romanian Government announced that it enacted by emergency ordinance four new schemes by which it aims to guarantee RON 7.5 bln (EUR 1.5 bln) loans in four sectors with key systemic importance, Profit.ro reported. The schemes will have a grants component as well. The four schemes are IMM (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]