Romania's gross external debt up EUR 2.82 bln in January

Romania's gross external debt up EUR 2.82 bln in January. Romania's total gross external debt increased by EUR 2.82 bln in January, reaching a total of EUR 137 bln (57.2% of GDP), the National bank of Romania (BNR) announced. Out of this, the public administration's debt was EUR 61 bln, EUR2.4 bln more compared to December. Of the total amount, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]