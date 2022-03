Romania’s CA gap hits 7.4% of GDP in 12-month to January

Romania’s CA gap hits 7.4% of GDP in 12-month to January. In spite of the seasonal pattern of small deficits or even surpluses in the first month of the year, Romania’s current account (CA) balance posted a deep EUR 815 mln gap in January 2022, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced. The balance thus deteriorated by EUR 824 mln compared to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]