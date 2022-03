St Patrick’s Day message from Paul McGarry, the Irish Ambassador in Romania

St Patrick’s Day message from Paul McGarry, the Irish Ambassador in Romania. In normal times, on St Patrick’s Day, Irish Ministers travel around the world to meet friends of Ireland, promote Ireland as a place to visit and do business and meet with our diaspora. It is a tradition that goes back almost to the foundation of our State. However, this year... The post St (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]