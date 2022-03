Israeli Econergy expands footprint in Romania with another PV project

Israeli Econergy expands footprint in Romania with another PV project. Israel based international independent power producer (IPP) of utility-scale renewable energy projects Econergy will expand its presence in Romania, where it already invested EUR 1.5 bln, with another photovoltaic (PV) project estimated at EUR 50 mln, Ziarul Financiar reported. The seller is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]