Beltrame to begin production of rebar at COS Targoviste in June

Beltrame to begin production of rebar at COS Targoviste in June. The Italian group Beltrame, a producer of steel bars and other special steels that owns in Romania the Donalam Călăraşi plant, will invest more than EUR 250 mln in the newly acquired COS Târgovişte special steel plant. Production will start in the coming months. The investments will generate 200 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]