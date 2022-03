Cluj-Napoca launches tender for EUR 1.3 bln subway line project

Cluj-Napoca launches tender for EUR 1.3 bln subway line project. The municipality of Cluj-Napoca has put out to tender the contract for the design and execution of the local subway line, the first and only subway project in Romania outside the capital city Bucharest, Economedia.ro reported. The contract has an estimated value of RON 6.66 bln (EUR 1.3 bln) (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]