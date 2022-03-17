Romania Ranks 14th In The EU With 17.953 New Car Registrations In Jan-Feb 2022
Mar 17, 2022
Romania Ranks 14th In The EU With 17.953 New Car Registrations In Jan-Feb 2022.
New car registrations in Romania surged by 39.2% on the year to 17.953 units in January-February 2022, placing the country 14th in the European Union, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed (...)
