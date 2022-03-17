 
Romaniapress.com

March 17, 2022

Romania Ranks 14th In The EU With 17.953 New Car Registrations In Jan-Feb 2022
Mar 17, 2022

Romania Ranks 14th In The EU With 17.953 New Car Registrations In Jan-Feb 2022.

New car registrations in Romania surged by 39.2% on the year to 17.953 units in January-February 2022, placing the country 14th in the European Union, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Iasi International Airport to have new terminal at the end of 2023 The international airport in Iasi, eastern Romania, will have a new terminal at the end of 2023. According to Iasi County Council president Costel Alexe, the future terminal will be built on a 30,000 sqm land plot and will be used for international flights. The project requires a total (...)

ForMin Aurescu: There is no reason for the Romanian citizens not to feel safe amid the developments in Ukraine Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Thursday that there is no reason for the Romanian citizens not to feel safe amid the developments in Ukraine. “The feeling of security in our country must be high, because Romania is an ally nation; as a NATO member we have all the security... The post (...)

DefMin Dincu, Italian Ambassador Mangoni address complex security situation in the Black Sea region Topical issues on the NATO and EU agendas, in the context of the complex security situation in the Black Sea region, were addressed on Thursday by the Minister of Defense, Vasile Dincu, in a meeting with the Italian Ambassador in Bucharest, Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni. According to a release (...)

Romania will have its first Football Museum, right in the centre of Bucharest! The first museum in Romania dedicated to football will be inaugurated this summer in the Old Town of the Capital; With over 1.500 sq m spanning eight levels, the museum will annually host multiple local and international collections; The founders expect 100.000 visitors in the first year after (...)

Space for Ukraine: Globalworth supports Ukraine war humanitarian relief efforts Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe, supports the Ukraine war humanitarian relief efforts, by offering 12,000 square meters of its portfolio in Romania and Poland under the SPACE FOR UKRAINE motto. The spaces will be used to accommodate refugees and provide (...)

Hagag Development Europe adds a new investment to its assets portfolio The company has recently purchased a new building located in the University area Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe continues its ambitious expansion plans in Romania by adding a new investment to its assets portfolio. The company has recently purchased an office building located on (...)

Hope and Homes for Children and MaxBet are building the first Respiro Center for children with disabilities in Iași County Hope and Homes for Children will build in Iasi, with the support of MaxBet, the first Respiro center in the county for children with mild, moderate and severe disabilities. With an investment of 550,000 euros, the center will have a capacity of 12 places and will offer integrated services (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |