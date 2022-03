Banca Transilvania Sees Romania’s Economy Growing 3.5% In 2022

Banca Transilvania Sees Romania’s Economy Growing 3.5% In 2022. Banca Transilvania, Romania’s largest lender by assets, has revised the country’s economic growth forecast to 3.5% in 2022, from a previous projection of 5.1%, and the gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to reach EUR265 billion from EUR240 billion in 2021, in line with updated macroeconomic (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]