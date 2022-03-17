Telemedicine provider, NGO set up medical hotline for Ukrainian refugees in Romania

Telemedicine provider Telios Care and the association Zi de Bine have set up a hotline where refugees from Ukraine can call for medical advice in Ukrainian. The line (0040 373787805) is available nationally, free of charge, 24/7. The specialties covered are general medicine and pediatrics.