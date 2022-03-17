Romanian AAC block producer Celco buys 13% stake in listed competitor Prefab

AAC block producer Celco, one of the biggest manufacturers of building materials in Romania, bought a 13% stake in Prefab, one of its top competitors. The seller was the local investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4). The deal was announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange where Prefab's shares are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]