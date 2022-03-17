Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economy and technology guru David Rowan, to attend the Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable conference

Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economy and technology guru David Rowan, to attend the Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable conference. The event is organized by Economist Impact Events on March 29, 2022, in Bucharest Other guest speakers include Harper Reed, high-tech entrepreneur and CTO in the Obama administration, and John Bruton, former Prime Minister of Ireland Main partner of the event: Vodafone Romania Paolo Gentiloni, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]