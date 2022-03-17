‘Zi de Bine’ Association, Telios Care open toll-free telephone line for healthcare services for refugees from Ukraine

Refugees from Ukraine will have access to medical consultations by telephone in Ukrainian for general medicine and paediatric care, the ZI de BINE Association reports in a press release to Agerpres. The national telephone number 0040 373787805 is toll free and available 24/7. The hotline was (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]