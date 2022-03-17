Crown Custodian Margareta visits Isaccea border crossing point: Romania is an example in terms of the support granted to the Ukrainian refugees



Crown Custodian Margareta visits Isaccea border crossing point: Romania is an example in terms of the support granted to the Ukrainian refugees.

Romania is an example in terms of the support granted to the Ukrainian refugees, Romanian Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, Romanian Red Cross President, said during a visit at the Isaccea border crossing point in Tulcea County. The Crown Custodian appreciated the manner in which the (...)