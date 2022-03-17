Deloitte: Romanian Firms Concerned About Rising Costs In The Context Of Inflationary Pressures

Deloitte: Romanian Firms Concerned About Rising Costs In The Context Of Inflationary Pressures. Romanian companies are mainly concerned about the unfavorable evolution of general costs, amid rising prices of energy and raw materials internationally, about the workforce shortages and the geopolitical context, in line with the latest edition of Deloitte CFO Survey Romania, conducted based (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]