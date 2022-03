Ozan Tuncer Takes Over As CEO Of Cosmopolis Residential Project In Northern Bucharest

Ozan Tuncer Takes Over As CEO Of Cosmopolis Residential Project In Northern Bucharest. Ozan Tuncer has taken over the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cosmopolis, the largest residential project in Romania built after 1989, with over 14,000 inhabitants. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]