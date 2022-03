Hagag Acquires Old Building In Downtown Bucharest To Turn In Into Office Project

Hagag Acquires Old Building In Downtown Bucharest To Turn In Into Office Project. Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe, part of Hagag Group of Israel, continues its expansion plans in Romania and acquires an old office building located on 5-7 Vasile Lascar Street, near Rosetti Square and University Square in capital city (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]