WIP Industries Romania Invests EUR36M In Production Center For Furniture Components. WIP Industries Romania, a supplier of components for the furniture industry, is investing nearly EUR36 million (RON180.3 million), of which EUR17.9 million represents state aid, in a center for the production of furniture components that will be located in the industrial park in Campia Turzii (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]