Moody's sends International Investment Bank to junk area with 4-notch downgrade

Moody's sends International Investment Bank to junk area with 4-notch downgrade. International rating agency Moody's has downgraded the International Investment Bank's (IIB) long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings by four notches to Ba1 from A3, placing it just under the upper bound of the junk area. At the same time, Moody's has placed IIB's ratings on review (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]