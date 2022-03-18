Workers of Romanian pipe maker TMK Artrom have wages frozen by sanctions against Russia

Workers of Romanian pipe maker TMK Artrom have wages frozen by sanctions against Russia. Cartel Alfa trade union federation said on Thursday, March 17, that nearly 2,500 employees of TMK Artrom - one of the largest industrial pipe producers in Romania and Europe - cannot receive their salaries due to the blocking of accounts in the context of sanctions imposed on Russia.