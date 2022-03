Banca Transilvania issues optimistic scenario for Romania's economy

Banca Transilvania issues optimistic scenario for Romania's economy. Romania's economy will grow by 3.5% this year and by 4.5% on average in the coming two years, while the twin deficits would shrink considerably over the coming three years, according to the latest macroeconomic projection from the country's largest financial group Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV). (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]