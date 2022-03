SIF Hoteluri Shareholders Okay Sale of Oradea DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

SIF Hoteluri, a company controlled by SIF Banat-Crisana, announced the company's shareholders approved the sale of DoubleTree by Hilton hotel of Oradea, part of the company's portfolio. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]