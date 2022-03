Patria Credit Ends 2021 with EUR1.59M Net Profit, Up 42% YOY

Patria Credit Ends 2021 with EUR1.59M Net Profit, Up 42% YOY. Patria Credit, a non-banking financial institution part of Patria Bank Group, in 2021 posted EUR1.59 million net profit, up 42% from 2020, while its loan portfolio expanded by 32%, to EUR26.6 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]