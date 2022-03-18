ForMin Aurescu: There is no reason for the Romanian citizens not to feel safe amid the developments in Ukraine



ForMin Aurescu: There is no reason for the Romanian citizens not to feel safe amid the developments in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Thursday that there is no reason for the Romanian citizens not to feel safe amid the developments in Ukraine. “The feeling of security in our country must be high, because Romania is an ally nation; as a NATO member we have all the security... The post (...)