Space for Ukraine: Globalworth supports Ukraine war humanitarian relief efforts
Mar 18, 2022
Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe, supports the Ukraine war humanitarian relief efforts, by offering 12,000 square meters of its portfolio in Romania and Poland under the SPACE FOR UKRAINE motto. The spaces will be used to accommodate refugees and provide (...)
