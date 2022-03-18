EY Romania study: 78% of Romanian Finance leads think they will be significantly involved in strategy development and executions over the next three years



84% of Romanian CFOs declared they will not reduce the number of employees in Finance functions More than half respondents (52%) declared they will expand remote working in Finance department The concept of long-term value creation represents the critical priority of 87% of Romanian Finance (...)