Romania’s Iasi International Airport to have new terminal at the end of 2023



The international airport in Iasi, eastern Romania, will have a new terminal at the end of 2023. According to Iasi County Council president Costel Alexe, the future terminal will be built on a 30,000 sqm land plot and will be used for international flights. The project requires a total (...)