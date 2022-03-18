 
Romania’s Iasi International Airport to have new terminal at the end of 2023
Romania’s Iasi International Airport to have new terminal at the end of 2023.

The international airport in Iasi, eastern Romania, will have a new terminal at the end of 2023. According to Iasi County Council president Costel Alexe, the future terminal will be built on a 30,000 sqm land plot and will be used for international flights. The project requires a total (...)

