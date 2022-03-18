President Iohannis: Romania is determined to support Moldova's accession to the EU

President Iohannis: Romania is determined to support Moldova's accession to the EU. Romania is not only willing but is determined to support Moldova's accession to the European Union (EU) "in many ways and on different levels," Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, March 17. "Now, at this point, the support is political. […] At the technical level, we already (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]