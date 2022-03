Bucharest Stock Exchange Summons Shareholders To Approve RON7.7M Dividend Payout

The Bucharest Stock Exchange, the operator of the capital market in Romania, is summoning its shareholders on April 28, 2022 to approve the distribution of its 2021 net profit in the total amount of RON8.2 million, of which RON485,158 as legal reserve and RON7.72 million as (...)