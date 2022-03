Vrancart Seeks To Pay Out Dividends At 2.33% Yield From 2021 Net Profit

Vrancart Seeks To Pay Out Dividends At 2.33% Yield From 2021 Net Profit. Corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO) is summoning its shareholders on April 27, 2022 to approval the distribution of a gross dividend in the amount of RON0.0042 per share, respectively a total amount of dividends of RON5.05 million from the company’s 2021 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]