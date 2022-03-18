President Iohannis, after meeting Estonian counterpart Karis: There is an urgent need for a substantial and balanced reinforcement of NATO’s entire eastern flank



President Iohannis, after meeting Estonian counterpart Karis: There is an urgent need for a substantial and balanced reinforcement of NATO’s entire eastern flank.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday after meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis , that amid the current “highly concerning” security situation, there is an urgent need for a substantial and balanced reinforcement of NATO’s entire eastern flank. “We had substantive discussions, given that (...)