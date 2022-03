Bucharest Tech Week holds hybrid edition in June

Bucharest Tech Week holds hybrid edition in June. The sixth edition of Bucharest Tech Week, the local festival dedicated to tech lovers of all ages, will take place between June 14 and June 19 in a hybrid format, the organizers announced. The event will be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel and Universitatii Square in downtown Bucharest and online (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]