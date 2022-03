First Football Museum in Romania set to open in Bucharest this summer

The first museum in Romania dedicated to football is set to open this summer in downtown Bucharest. The Football Museum will be located in a building of over 1,500 sqm in the capital's Old Town. According to a press release, the project requires a total investment of EUR 1.2 million that will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]