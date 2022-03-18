Romania’s Dino Parc attracts 0.5 mln visitors in 2021, plans further investments this year

Dino Parc Rasnov, the open-air museum in central Romania and the largest dinosaur park in southeastern Europe, attracted almost half a million visitors in 2021. The number represents an increase of 36.21% compared to 2020 and 4.8% vs 2019. At the same time, the dinosaur park registered a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]