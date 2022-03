Soldier dies during training exercise in Romania

Soldier dies during training exercise in Romania. A Romanian soldier died on Friday, March 18, after being crushed by a tank during an exercise at the Smârdan training site in Galați county, eastern Romania. According to the Ministry of Defence (MApN), the accident happened while the 35-year-old soldier was coordinating the manoeuvres to start (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]