DIGI Group Contributed RON172M To Romania State Budget In Jan-Feb 2022. DIGI Group, through the operations of telecommunications company RCS & RDS S.A. and of all its entities operating in Romania, paid RON172 million in taxes and duties to the Romanian state budget in January-February 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]