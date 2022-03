Entrepreneurs Get Over RON1B In Funds Via IMM INVEST, AGRO IMM INVEST In First Month Since Launch



Entrepreneurs Get Over RON1B In Funds Via IMM INVEST, AGRO IMM INVEST In First Month Since Launch.

Entrepreneurs in Romania have received funds worth over RON1 billion, through the IMM INVEST and AGRO IMM INVEST programs, in the first month since the launch of the two programs, the country’s finance ministry said on Friday.