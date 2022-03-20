Almost 500.000 Ukrainians enter Romania since crisis starts. EC team to come to Bucharest to discuss mechanism for settling Ukrainian refugee expenses



A team from the European Commission will come to Bucharest next week to discuss a “coherent, integrated and rapid mechanism” for the settlement of Ukrainian refugee expenses, spokesperson of the Government, Dan Carbunaru announced on Saturday. “Next week, the European Commission will send a team (...)