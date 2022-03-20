 
Government: Working groups for protection of Ukrainian refugees who choose to remain in Romania to be set up
Government: Working groups for protection of Ukrainian refugees who choose to remain in Romania to be set up.

Six working groups will be organised at the Government level to deal with the problems of Ukrainian refugees who choose to remain in Romania. State Councilor Madalina Turza announced on Saturday, at the end of the meeting of the task force for managing the situation in Ukraine, that these (...)

