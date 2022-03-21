Color Smart Distribution brings to Romania the American brand of premium paints Pittsburgh Paints

Color Smart Distribution brings to Romania the American brand of premium paints Pittsburgh Paints. With three premium brands in its portfolio, Color Smart estimates for 2022 a turnover of 4 million euros The Romanian company Color Smart Distribution, sole importer and distributor in Romania and Republic of Moldova of Benjamin Moore and Novacolor, expands its portfolio and brings to Romania (...)