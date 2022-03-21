NextUp analysis: Over 60% of entrepreneurs say they are affected by the situation in Ukraine and most of them rely on calculated decisions to reduce spending



NextUp analysis: Over 60% of entrepreneurs say they are affected by the situation in Ukraine and most of them rely on calculated decisions to reduce spending.

In this context, in over 80% of cases, entrepreneurs become more cautious and want to rely more on the financial reports they see in ERP systems and less on instinct to reduce their expenses More than 60% of entrepreneurs in the NextUp community say that their business and activity... The post (...)