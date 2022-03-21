Sofia International Film Festival: Romanian film receives FIPRESCI award

Sofia International Film Festival: Romanian film receives FIPRESCI award. Mihai Sofronea's Căutătorul de vânt/ Windseeker has received the FIPRESCI award at this year's Sofia International Film Festival. The film, starring Dan Bordeianu, Olimpia Melinte and Adrian Titieni, was recognized "for the artistic and skillful reflection on human existence and for the delicate