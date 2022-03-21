EC clears EUR 70 mln cohesion funds for water infrastructure in central Romania

EC clears EUR 70 mln cohesion funds for water infrastructure in central Romania. The European Commission on March 18 approved an investment of more than EUR 70 mln from the Cohesion Fund to improve water and wastewater infrastructure in Romania's Sibiu and Braşov counties in line with the Drinking Water Directive and the Urban Waste Water Directive. The project envisages (...)