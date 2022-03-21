Cosmopolis has a new CEO. Ozan Tuncer takes over the management of the largest residential complex in Romania



For 2022, Opus Land Development allocates the largest investment budget to date – over 30 million euros – and aims to build at least 500 new units in Cosmopolis, both apartments and villas, along with a new strip mall and the expansion of road infrastructure Ozan Tuncer becomes the new... The (...)