Central District 4 Elements real estate project, developed by Forty Management is completely sold out and rented

Central District 4 Elements real estate project, developed by Forty Management is completely sold out and rented. The project represents an investment worth EUR 25 million All 200 apartments sold out off plan Over 50% increase in apartments’ selling price, during the last 6 months A certified “Green Building” development that guarantees a sustainable function and the lowest impact on the environment Forty (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]