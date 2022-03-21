Govt: Close to 80,000 Ukrainian citizens chose to stay in Romania so far

Govt: Close to 80,000 Ukrainian citizens chose to stay in Romania so far. Of the more than 515,000 Ukrainian citizens who entered the country since the start of the war in Ukraine, 79,075 chose to stay here, Government spokesperson Dan Cărbunaru explained at a press briefing on March 19. Of these, 30,000 are children, and some of them are already in the care of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]