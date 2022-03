Lemon Office Design To Fit Up Superbet Offices In Bucharest’s One Cotroceni Park Project

Lemon Office Design To Fit Up Superbet Offices In Bucharest’s One Cotroceni Park Project. Lemon Office Design, the office fit-up division of the company Lemon Interior Design, will be fitting up the Superbet offices within the One Cotroceni Park project developed by One United Properties in Bucharest’s Cotrocenia area. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]